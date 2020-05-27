Nevada AG warns against nursing homes taking stimulus checks

A warning from the Nevada Attorney General following reports that nursing homes are attempting to take stimulus checks from their residents.

“On many fronts, we’re actively working to protect our seniors, and any confiscation of stimulus payments should be reported to my office," said Aaron Ford.

Ford's office said by law, nursing homes cannot requires residents on Medicaid to sign over their stimulus payments.

In a press release Wednesday, the Nevada Attorney General's Office said in part:

According to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, stimulus checks are a tax credit and do not count as a “resource” for federal benefit programs like Medicaid. Because Congress has designated these payments as a tax credit, the government cannot seize them for federal benefits programs.

While Medicaid requires nursing home residents to contribute most of their income toward the cost of care, it still allows them to keep a small amount as personal-need allowance and pay for personal and uncovered medical expenses. The stimulus payments count towards this personal-need allowance. If nursing homes or their staff obtain this money without the resident’s consent, this may be considered a form of elder exploitation.

Anyone who has a family member living in a nursing home is advised to speak with

Ford's office encourages family members of nursing home residents who are Medicaid recipients and who have forfeited their stimulus check to a nursing home, to file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission. You may also call (888) 434-9989.

