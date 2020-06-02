Nevada AG on police brutality: "Sick and tired of being sick and tired"

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has made it clear that police brutality and the killing of black men and women must end.

"I've been sick and tired of being sick and tired. I said that last year. I said it last killing. I said it two years ago three years ago," Ford said. "I said it in 2015, when my then 13-year-old son testified in support of a body camera bill that he asked me to sponsor in the wake of multiple killings of unarmed black men in 2014."

Ford says that action must be taken and the time for talking is over.

"We need to have actual product. Something tangible," he said.

Ford said he will continue to work with Nevada lawmakers and law enforcement to implement lasting change to end police brutality.

"We are going to talk about some specific legislation that can be brought forward to bridge this gap. Folks are tired of talking and it's time for doing," he said. "Such that these communities can either create some trust with our law enforcement or augment the trust that already exists."

Ford encouraged people to protest peacefully and also said everyone needs to hold one another accountable for their actions.

"Be vigilant in your interactions with folks, I'm not saying be a vigilante, but absolutely tell people who you see violating the opportunity to have peaceful protest, by being violent that they need to stop," he said.

Ford also condemned the shooting in Southern Nevada on June 1, 2020 that left a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer in critical condition.

"The person who shot this law enforcement officer is an atrocious individual. Just as these protesters have the right to protest peacefully and not be provoked and be able to go home in the evening so do law enforcement officers," he said.

