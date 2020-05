CNN reports nearly 20,000 Georgia teens received driver’s licenses without taking a road test.

It’s a way for the state of handling a backlog after the tests were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN reports the state’s Department of Driver Services announced that 19,483 teens had their learner’s permits upgraded to licenses since the road test waiver was announced last month.

To read the full CNN story, click here. click here.