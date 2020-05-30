National Automobile Museum opens Monday

The National Automobile Museum will reopen Monday.

When it closed more than two months ago, staff began repairs and upgrades.

It made the museum store available online, moved automobiles, cleaned, painted, put up new signs, fixed drywalls and electrical work and upgraded the security system.

Visitors will be required to wear masks at the facility at 10 S. Lake St. The museum will offer masks with logos on them for sale as well as masks without logos.

"We will be limiting total occupancy in the museum at any one time,” interim Director Buddy Frank said in a statement. In 85,000+ square feet of exhibits, that's true social distancing. We're also going touchless. The admissions desk and museum store counters will feature plexiglas partitions to protect you and our team members.

“We've turned off our driving simulators, eliminated the photo car, closed the kid's coloring station, and shut down the theater,” Frank continued. “While those were popular attractions; all of our 220 cars are still on display and looking better than ever in a new and safer ‘hands-free’ environment.’

More information at automuseum.org.

