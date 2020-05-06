NV nonprofit providing help for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a statewide nonprofit wants you to know it is available to help get you or a loved one through any personal crises. The added stress of the Coronavirus seems to only be heightening the effects of anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, suicide and other related illnesses.

"Most people struggle with some level of mental health, and what happens right now is that we don't talk about it," Rachelle Pellissier, Executive Director of Crisis Support Services of Nevada said.

The nonprofit, formerly known as the Crisis Call Center, provides 24/7 free, confidential and caring support to people in crisis.

Pellissier added, "We listen, we empathize with the situation, we help them to deescalate out of the situation they're in and then talk about next steps for them."

According to Crisis Support Services of Nevada, the number of people calling the organization has stayed the same, but 20% of calls are now COVID-19 related.

"People are saying 'I've lost my job and now I don't know how to feed my family and I'm worried about rent,'" Pellisser said.

She adds that it's crucial not to let the restrictions of the pandemic keep you from living a healthy life, saying, "Stick to some kind of schedule, keep to a sleep schedule, deep breathing to calm yourself, physical exercise so that you're not sitting in the house all the time."

Anyone dealing with any form or mental health issue can call 1-800-273-8255. You can also text "CARE" to 839-863. If you know someone battling anxiety, depression or a mental health related issue, you can also call or send a text to receive help. Someone is available 24 hours a day to get you the resources needed.

"We're all in this, we all struggle with something. It's a natural thing, it just needs to be addressed," Pellissier said.

For more information on how to cope with stress during the global pandemic, click here.

