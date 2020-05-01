NV Humane Society launches drive-thru pet food assistance program

The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) launched a Drive-Thru Pet Food Assistance Program in response to COVID-19.

Families will receive a two-month supply worth of food for each pet. CEO of NHS Greg Hall said many people are struggling to get by during these uncertain times.

“It can be the absolute last grasp to be able to keep their pets,” said Hall.

NHS received 36,000 pounds of pet food from Greater Good, Alley Cat Allies, PetSmart, Chewy, and Petco. In the shelter’s first week it already gave half of the food away.

Hall said, “We talked to a lot of people who have said they considered giving up their pets and that’s the last thing we want.”

Hall continued, “We want to keep animals in their homes and for them to never have to surrender their animal or anything terrible like that, if we can help out with food it keeps them in their homes.”

Caitlyn Hess and others said they've felt the financial impact of COVID-19. Hess said she normally spends $100 a month on food for two of her pets. “It’s helping because I don’t get to do my second job as much with the after-school programs, I work at a school.”

Lind Whitehead said, “I’m totally out of money because I haven’t received the compensation check.”

Gwynn Rosevear said she’s on a fixed income. “I make $800 dollars a month, that’s not a lot to live on, so getting food for my dogs is really helpful.”

NHS said it wants to continue this program for as long as it can. If you would like to help, the shelter is accepting monetary and food donations.

People can pick up food on Sundays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their Reno and Carson City locations.

