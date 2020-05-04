NV Gaming Control Board Provides Procedures for reopening

Casino doors will remain locked until further notice, but the Nevada Gaming Control Board is preparing for when the industry will reopen by providing procedures and protocols to keep everyone safe.

"This is new for all of us and not only the gaming control board but I know that the state and local governments are in this together to ensure that we can open up safely," Sandra Douglass Morgan, the chairwoman of the board, said.

Morgan said all casinos are required to submit plans for how they will enforce policies like social distancing, continuous disinfecting and keeping employees protected.

"With regards to the CDC requirements, whether that be for masks, gloves, PPE or anything else we have said if it's recommended or required by federal, state or local health authorities then they need to find a way to ensure that their employees are given appropriate PPE.," she said.

Morgan said she is confident in the casinos ability to abide by and enforce protocols, but she is worried about guests adhering to this new normal.

"The patrons need to comply with these guidelines so that we can go on to the next phase and try to get to what the governor's plan references to be a new normal," she said.

Morgan said the board will continue to enforce its strict gaming guidelines as well as these new policies to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"You know revocation and a formal complaint which could result in a fine is going to be the most extreme form of enforcement," she said.

These are all changes we may not like, but that are necessary to safely reopen the economy and keep people safe.

"Anyone that thinks they can go to any business, gaming or non, expecting it will be the same, is a bit out of touch," she said.

