NV Energy to temporarily suspend disconnections for non-payment due to COVID-19

NV Energy announced it is temporarily suspending disconnections for non-payment for customers experiencing financial hardship by the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

The company says the step is being taken to ensure the customers have the certainty of electric service during an uncertain time in their lives.

“We are seeing the effects the coronavirus is having on our community and our customers, and we want to provide our customers with some peace of mind during this challenging time,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable, uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort.”

The company says they will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed.

“We are here to support our customers, and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty – every customer can be certain of that,” said Cannon. “The safety of our customers and our employees is our highest priority.”

If you experience a financial hardship or isolation due to the coronavirus, call an NV Energy customer service representative at 702-402-5555 in southern Nevada or 775-834-4444 in northern Nevada to discuss payment options and receive payment support.

