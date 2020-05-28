NV Energy offers ways to save money and energy during warmer temperatures

This week has been one of the hottest times of the year which means more energy usage. NV Energy officials said there are ways to stay cool and keep your power bill low.

According to NV Energy’s Kristen Saibini people should set their thermostat at 78 degrees, don’t leave the AC on if no one is home, cook and do laundry during the morning and evening hours, and use curtains or blinds to keep the heat out.

Saibini said, “It's just a great way to reduce your energy bill as the temperatures warm up, if you want to visit the site it just helps save you a little bit more money."

Officials said they understand that people are struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic. The company started an Equal Pay COVID Relief program. The program gives customers flexible payment options. She said, “This is a new plan that will help them pay it off without having to worry.”

For customized energy saving tips and more information you can click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

