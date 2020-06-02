NV Attorney General urges constructive action following Las Vegas shootings

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said he and his family are praying for the families of those killed and those who were injured following two shootings involving Las Vegas police officers during protests Monday night.

Protesters rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Authorities say a police officer was shot on the Las Vegas Strip and is now on life support.

A second incident involved police shooting and killing a man who federal officials say was armed with a rifle, and who reached for his weapon.

"This morning, I was heartbroken to hear of two officer involved shootings that took place last night in the Las Vegas valley," said Ford. "According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one officer is in critical condition, and the investigation remains ongoing."

Across Nevada and this nation, people are scared, angry and in pain. Racial injustice has been part of this country's history since before America was founded continues to this present day. But this country will not absolve its violent history with a violent future. Americans have made great strides towards equality because passionate people took the heat of their anger and used it to forge real change. Thousands of Nevadans have peacefully protested against racial injustice, and I support those peaceful demonstrations and taking constructive action. Donate to a cause, volunteer with an organization you believe in, and participate in our elections. You may feel helpless right now, but in reality, you have the power here to drive the change we are all seeking for a more equal and just country. "

Protesters have taken to the streets of Las Vegas for the past five nights following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a statement on Twitter saying, "My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation."

