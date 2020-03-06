NUI Pow Wow welcomes everyone this Saturday

The sound of drums will pour from Galena High School Saturday.

Drum competition is always part of the Pow Wow.

Jonathan Lowery says he has participated in this competition since he was about 16. It represents all that is important and relevant to Native Americans.

“Mimics the eagle,” Jonathan Lowery, NUI Pow Wow coordinator says of the singing. “So the eagle is sacred to Native Americans and that in turn when we are singing in the high vocals; that is our way of sending our prayers up to the creator. So the eagle gets highest to the creator so that is why we sing in the northern contemporary style. We pray for everyone at the drum.”

Besides drumming there will be dancing competition. But the Pow Wow also hopes to bring awareness to issues that impact their community.

There will be more than 20 health vendors at the event, topics like high blood pressure, and diabetes will be addressed. And of particular relevance this year, information on the COVID-19. For kids and teens a look at healthy eating--including vegetable education by Urban Roots. The Pow Wow will also tackle issues like youth sobriety.

Organizers know these issues are not unique to local tribes. That's why the event is open to everyone.

If you have time to fill out a needs assessment, a goodie bag will be your prize. There are raffles and food vendors too.

If nothing else Lowery says come and enjoy the drum competition, close your eyes and find out what positive place it can take you.

Doors open at 10 AM Saturday March 6. Competition begins at noon.

