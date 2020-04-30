NHP writes more than 80 illegal parking citations

The Nevada Highway Patrol wrote more than 80 illegal parking citations on State Route 28 this week.

According to State Trooper Hannah DeGoey more people are outdoors enjoying warmer temperatures, but drivers are not following the rules.

“These vehicles were parked in posted no parking zones. Additionally, a number of these vehicles were also parked over the solid white lane line.”

She added, “When you park over the solid white lane line, you are technically parked in the roadway.”

Trooper DeGoey said this can be very hazardous for everyone. "Even if its inconvenient take the extra time to park legally, and park appropriately.”

She continued, “So it doesn't create a dangerous situation for you as the pedestrian and for the vehicles passing through."

DeGoey said these citations could cost drivers more than $100 and troopers will start towing vehicles if drivers are blocking the travel lanes. “We will continuously be patrolling this area to ensure vehicles are parking appropriately.”

