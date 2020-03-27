NHP trooper shot and killed near Ely, manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed on U.S. 93 near Ely Friday morning.

According to NHP, the trooper was conducting a motorist assist just before 6:00 A.M. on March 27, 2020 at mile marker 106 in White Pine County. At some point, shots were fired and the trooper was hit.

The Eureka County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook that the trooper died.

The suspect is currently at large, and several agencies are joining in the search.

The trooper's name and condition are unknown.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that US-93 is closed in both directions near South Clover Valley Rd. in Currie as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

