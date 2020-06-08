NHP responding to crash on 395 at Parr

Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a one vehicle crash on U.S. 395 at Parr Blvd..

It was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8th. The right lane is closed.

Officials say a landscaping truck was driving onto southbound 395 from Parr when it's trailer may have detached. This caused the truck to rollover. Three people were in the vehicle and one was ejected. All three have been taken to the hospital.

Officials are asking drivers to be careful of emergency vehicles and personnel on the scene.

This is a developing story.

