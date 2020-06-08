Two flown to hospital after head-on crash near Zephyr Cove

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Updated: Mon 9:24 PM, Jun 08, 2020

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol took to twitter to report a head-on crash on US-50 near Zephyr Cove.

Trooper's say as of 8:50 p.m. one lane is open in each direction. Alternate routes are advised.

