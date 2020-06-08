Two flown to hospital after head-on crash near Zephyr Cove

Nevada Highway Patrol took to twitter to report a head-on crash on US-50 near Zephyr Cove.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Serious injury head-on crash at US-50 and Douglas County MM 5 (Zephyr Cove) has all lanes E/B and W/B shut down. Two drivers transported via air; impairment suspected on one. Unknown time of reopening with @nevadadot en route to provide traffic control. pic.twitter.com/aw1ua1f6bQ — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) June 9, 2020

Trooper's say as of 8:50 p.m. one lane is open in each direction. Alternate routes are advised.

