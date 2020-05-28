NHP: Sparks crash caused by driver who ran red light

A driver who ran a red light in Sparks on Thursday caused a crash resulting in one person being taken to a hospital, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 1 p.m. on May 28, 2020 on southbound Pyramid Highway at McCarran Boulevard.

The NHP said the driver who ran the red light hit an SUV, causing the SUV to roll. The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was blocked during the investigation, but is expected to reopen shortly.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020