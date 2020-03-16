NFL canceling draft events in Las Vegas

The NFL will not hold their draft in Las Vegas this year, due to coronavirus concerns.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The draft had been planned for April 23 to April 25 at several iconic Las Vegas landmarks.

"While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Eligible amateur players will still be selected by NFL teams on those same days, and the actual draft will still be televised. But public events tied to the draft will not happen this year.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

