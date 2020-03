A new state record for carp has been broken!

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) posted on Facebook that Brenden Burnham caught a 35 pound, 3 ounce carp at Virginia Lake in Reno on Monday.

The state agency says the previous state record was 34 pounds 10 ounces.

NDOW says Burnham has caught and entered 46 carp trophy fish over 15 pounds in 2019.

