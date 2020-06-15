Advertisement

NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Days after NASCAR's only full-time black driver raced in a Black Lives Matter-themed car, a competitor drove with a symbol of Blue Lives Matter on its hood. (CNN/Twitter/Mike Harmon Racing)
Days after NASCAR's only full-time black driver raced in a Black Lives Matter-themed car, a competitor drove with a symbol of Blue Lives Matter on its hood. (CNN/Twitter/Mike Harmon Racing) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

At Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida, driver Kyle Weatherman debuted the vehicle with the hashtag “Back The Blue” in support of police and first responders.

The hood of the Camaro bore the “thin blue line” flag, which is an emblem of the “Blue Lives Matter” organization. The pro-law enforcement group was originally formed to counter the Black Lives Matter movement.

Weatherman’s team said it has received wide support from families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the message the car is sending.

The stock car racing organization has been in the spotlight on several occasions following the death of George Floyd. NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag at its events after criticism from several drivers, including Wallace.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada extends highway closure after quake damaged repaired

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Earthquake repairs are taking longer than expected.

News

Profits over safety: Utility blamed in fire that killed 85

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A scathing grand jury report released Tuesday after a 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 85 people found that Pacific Gas & Electric officials repeatedly ignored warnings about its failing power lines, performed inadequate inspections to focus on profits and refused to learn from past catastrophes.

News

Silver State Sights: The Mackay Mansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia City is full of historical buildings, and in episode 54 of Silver State Sights we take you to the town's oldest building: The Mackay Mansion.

News

Standoff involving Washoe County Deputies in South Reno over

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Washoe County Deputies were involved in a standoff with a man in a South Reno neighborhood.

News

Girl Scouts offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is offering a virtual summer camp this year due to the pandemic. Camp Wasiu II's Virtual Camp-In Camp Out allows participants and their families to stay connected and head outdoors.

Latest News

News

State Route 182 reopens to traffic after Murphy Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters are working a 10-20 acre fire near Bridgeport in Mono County. SR-182 and SR-338 are closed near the Nevada state line.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 9 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

SWAT standoff on Satellite Dr. comes to an end

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Sparks Police Department say officers responded to Satellite Drive this evening after reports of a man barricaded inside a home.

Education

Students encouraged to use "SafeVoice" this summer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Despite school closures throughout the state, students are still using the “SafeVoice” App to tell someone about problems they are seeing.

Safety

Suspicious package in Gardnerville has been identified

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspicious package near Burger King in Gardnerville.

Crime

Reno Police arrest suspect for Attempted Murder

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The arrest is the result of a fight that took place on June 10, 2020 in the area of Neil Road and McCarran Boulevard.