NAACP calls for calm after violent protest in Reno

The Reno Sparks NAACP is calling for calm in the wake of the night, May 30, 2020, demonstration turned violent that resulted in a fire inside Reno City Hall, damage to businesses and cars downtown, and the deployment of tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Reno-Sparks NAACP President Lonnie Feemster said in a statement released Sunday morning, "The Reno Sparks NAACP is well aware of the effort to create mayhem and corrupt the good work of thousands who have suffered and died to move our country toward a better future. Disingenuous individuals are attempting to create a counter-productive and harmful situation for African Americans and other innocent and well-meaning civilians."

Feemster also added, ""We advocate for the voiceless and for non-violence. We do not want our work for civil rights advocacy and justice to be undermined by individuals who want to destroy, use violence in our communities and burn our stores."

The NAACP is calling for law enforcement nationwide to be transparent and accountable, and the civil rights group criticized civil service exams that it says discriminates against minorities trying to enter the police academy.

