Musk threatens to exit California over virus restrictions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is threatening to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials over reopening an electric vehicle plant.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. Cropped Photo: NASA / Kim Shiflett / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN.

On Twitter Saturday afternoon, Musk also threatened to sue over Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.

Musk wrote that the restrictions are the final straw and that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada.

Messages were left seeking comment from state and local officials.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

