Multi-agency drug arrests out of Ely

A joint operation led to the arrest of three people who officials say were planning to smuggle methamphetamine to prisoners in the Ely State Prison.

Institutional investigators and a Nevada Department of Corrections investigator for the Inspector General’s Office conducted an internal investigation at the Ely State Prison, which led to the Las Vegas area.

Working with NDOC investigators, detectives with the Nevada Division of Investigations conducted surveillance operations, tracking the suspects from the Las Vegas area to the Ely area on March 5, 2020.

An NHP Trooper located the vehicle of 19-year-old Stephanie Pineda, 21-year-old Nayade Figuerdo-Serpa, and a 17-year-old on US 93 near the Ely Conservation Camp around 2:30 p.m.

They were stopped by NHP and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office based on an NDI search warrant.

132 grams of methamphetamine was recovered from the investigation. Pineda and Figuerdo-Serpa were taken into custody by detectives.

Authorities say they were booked into the White Pine County Jail for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, methamphetamine, Attempt Furnishing Controlled Substance to a State Prisoner and one count of Transporting a Controlled Substance.

Both Pineda and Aubriah are being held on a $500,000.00 bail. The 17-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Elko Juvenile Detention Center.

