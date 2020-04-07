Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dayton crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses of a crash in Dayton that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

It happened Saturday, April 4, 2020 on U.S. 50 near Ambrose Lane.

Troopers say the driver of a grey Ram pickup truck was heading westbound on U.S. 50, and was making a left-hand turn onto Ambrose. At the same time, a motorcyclist was heading eastbound on U.S. 50 in the far right lane, and hit the back of the pickup truck as it turned onto Ambrose.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The NHP would like to speak with anyone who saw the crash. If you have any information, contact authorities at the following email: cwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #200400126.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020