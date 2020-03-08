Motorcyclist killed in west Reno; driver arrested for DUI

A motorcyclist died Saturday night after being hit by a car at West Fourth Street and Mayberry Drive, the Reno Police Department reported.

Cheryl Stander, 68, of Verdi was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence causing death, police said.

The west Reno crash happened about 7 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he later died, police said. The intersection was closed until about midnight.

There was also a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night in the area of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The investigation continues. Police said anyone with information can call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

