Motorcyclist killed in possible road rage incident identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a possible road rage incident on I-580 near the Reno-Tahoe Airport off-ramp.

It happened Friday, March 6, 2020 around 7 p.m.

NHP said 29-year-old Edward Palsgaard was thrown from the motorcycle. Witnesses said he went over the bridge onto Plumb Lane. Numerous agencies tried to find Palsgaard. He wasn't found until several hours later, and was declared dead.

Investigators said Palsgaard was traveling southbound on I-580 approaching the southbound airport off-ramp. Witnesses say he was speeding and driving recklessly. Palsgaard hit a concrete barrier and was thrown from the motorcycle. Troopers said he hit a bridge abutment, separating the highway and ramp from surface streets.

NHP is looking for additional witnesses to the crash or who were in the area of eastbound I-80 and Wells Avenue on Friday, March 6 around 7 p.m. and were driving a pickup truck, or observed a potential road rage incident in that area.

If you have any information, send an email here

send an email here and reference NHP Case #200300493.

