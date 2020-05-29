Motorcyclist dies after SUV hits him in northeast Reno

A 49-year-old motorcyclist died Friday after a being hit by a sports utility vehicle in northeast Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened about 5:14 p.m. at Montello Street and Haddock Drive.

The motorcyclist was going south on Montello Street and the SUV going east on Haddock Drive collided with the bike.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries and was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center, where he died.

His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and ask them to call the RPD Traffic Office 775-334-2141.

The intersection was closed during the investigation, but all streets have now reopened, police said.

