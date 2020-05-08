Mother's Day Surprise for mom's with babies in NICU

Moms who have babies in the NICU at Renown are getting a special delivery this Mother's Day. Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) put together 40 care packages to help during this especially difficult time.

"There isn't a worse place to be as far as I'm concerned than having a child in the NICU especially on Mother's Day," Angela Bakker, of MOPS, said.

They delivered 40 packages in total.

"We've included cozy socks, a journal to write about their experience with a pen, a spa mask to help rejuvenate their face and chocolate because what mom doesn't need chocolate," Clair Kakuska, of MOPS, said.

COVID-19 has forced a drastic cut to visiting hours and parents can only visit their babies in the NICU for one hour per day.

"It can be very emotionally taxing being in the NICU with a sick baby let alone in the middle of a pandemic," Bakker said.

Nurses received the deliveries in the Renown parking lot and delivered them to the moms.

"Any little token is just showing them that people are out there thinking about them and letting them bring that memory back home with their baby," Mia Raab, a nurse said. "We love the babies and even though they can't be there we'll be there with them."

