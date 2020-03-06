Mother reacts to the loss of her son to suicide

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, was the day that Shannon Mateo and her husband lost their 14-year-old boy, Brandon Mateo, who took his own life.

"One day, you know the chemicals in his brain couldn’t keep up with the medicine, I don’t know, there was no catalyst, there was no event, nothing," said Mateo.

Brandon Mateo was a student at Damonte Ranch High School, he was a son, a brother, and a friend. He faced a moment in his life where his mother claimed mental health lead to his breaking point.

Brandon began to express his thoughts of mental illness around the age of 12, there would be days he wakes up and feels gray. The moment they found out, Shannon and her husband quickly got him a therapist and began giving him more quality time, but Shannon said no matter what they did, Brandon couldn't handle his depression any longer.

"You believe in the air even though you can't see air, well just cause you can't see depression, doesn’t make it unreal,” Mateo explained. “When you tell kids it is unreal, they feel flawed, broken, and damaged."

Experts said suicide is a leading cause of death amongst teens in Washoe County. Shannon claimed the necessary conversations are not happening in classrooms particularly.

"There is nowhere for people with mental health problems to just go and be with people like them and say it’s ok to be this way,” said Mateo.

In less than a month, five students have passed away at Damonte Ranch High. Shannon said she wants everyone to know these instances are not related to what happened to her son.

"Suicide doesn’t really get attention. Nobody wants to say suicide, but it’s sad for Damonte because they are getting dragged into something that they are not at fault for at all,” Mateo claimed.

Five different deaths that have affected so many families. The Mateo family wanted to make sure parents are showering their children with extra love.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental illness or depression visit the Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call 1(800)273-8255.

