Most California counties now approved for faster reopening

Some California counties are pushing the boundaries on reopening by bypassing the state's orders or refusing to enforce the rules against businesses that reopen without state permission.

MGN/CDC

The state sent a letter to leaders in Tulare County threatening to withhold disaster relief funds. That came after Tulare supervisors voted Tuesday to let barber shops, movie theaters and churches reopen in defiance of the state's rules.

At least 33 of the state's 58 counties had been given the go ahead by the state as of Wednesday to allow dining at restaurants and in-store shopping. The list now includes the first in Southern California - Ventura County.

