Mortgage relief requests skyrocketing as homeowners face uncertainty

As the Coronavirus pandemic confines most of the country to their homes, millions of homeowners are seeking relief to keep up with their mortgages.

With interest rates lowering, refinancing has seen a boom. But as the unemployment rate continues to rise, more and more people are seeking mortgage forbearance as outlined under the federal government's CARES Act.

"You should only take advantage of this if your income has been affected by the virus," says Shivani Peterson, a mortgage advisor with All Western Mortgage in Reno.

Under the CARES Act, homeowners affected can ask for up to 180 days of deferred mortgage payments, then add another 180 days if they need it.

"If you're super concerned this could become a problem, that making your mortgage payment could be a big challenge," says Peterson. "I would contact your loan servicer, get the information about the forbearance so you know your options."

Refinancing is also an option for homeowners who still have their income and are seeking to lower expenses.

"The best way to stay calm in times like this, especially with money, is to have all your facts and make a decision based on those," says Peterson.

The requests for mortgage forbearance have grown exponentially, by nearly 2000% in March, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"It could be a viable option to avoid defaulting on your mortgage," says Peterson. "Just be paitent, you'll probably be on hold for a long time."

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has provided an informational video to explain mortgage forbearance under the CARES Act: CARES Act Mortgage Forbearance: What You Need to Know

