More than just turning on the "OPEN" sign

Irma Gamboa says business here at her salon has been steady.

The phone has been ringing for appointments ever since the governor began phase one of opening Nevada. That was a little more than two weeks ago.

But Gamboa says it is not business as usual.

“You can't schedule like we used to,--definitely scheduling has changed,” she says about opening up her business.

Gamboa says safety guidelines mean no waiting room. Constant disinfecting, mask wearing, and no blow- drying hair.

But there's also a psychological aspect.

She wants to take care of her clients, but that too carries risks.

“There is a little anxiety,” says Gamboa. “I mean my clients have been with more for a long time. and they know me but, I want to make sure I am doing the right thing for them and keeping them safe,” she says.

She says she is grateful. The phone continues to ring for appointments.

And those calls will increase as an aesthetician and the message therapist are headed back to the salon.

We are in a different time Gamboa says, and there has to a different business plan for now.

For customers she says wear a mask for everyone's sake and be patient.