More than 1 month of declining coronavirus rates in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada has seen more than a month of declining rates of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and positive tests for COVID-19.

The governor says in a statement that Nevada has made significant progress meeting five benchmarks he set in late April in order to start easing restrictions on gatherings and business closures.

Sisolak says Nevadans took the threat of the virus seriously and helped the state reopen on the path to a new normal. His comments came hours after the state’s casinos that drive the economy began reopening after being shuttered for more than 11 weeks.

