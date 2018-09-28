Shooting involving Reno Police ruled justified

UPDATE NOV 4, 12:40 P.M. The Washoe Co. District Attorney’s Office has ruled that an officer-involved shooting in September 2018 was justified.

Phillip Serrano, 44, died in the confrontation with the officers.

District Attorney Chris Hicks says the police responded to three calls to Serrano’s home over complaints by his family over “his drug use and increasingly erratic behavior.”

During the third call to his home, Serrano got into a standoff with the officers which ended when he drove his truck towards the officers.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man shot and killed by Reno Police Department officers September 23 was described as suicidal and under the influence of drugs before he ignored their commands and drove toward them in a pickup, the Sparks Police Department said Thursday.

Sparks Police are investigating the shooting by Reno officers in the 9600 block of Thornridge Court in the Stead area.

The Thursday update said police were twice called to the Thornridge Court home on a report of family disturbances involving Phillip Serrano, 44. At 9:46 p.m. they went back to the home for a third time on a report Serrano was now under the influence of narcotics and attempting to drink bleach.

Officers arrived at 9:55 p.m. to find Serrano shirtless and standing next to an open driver’s door of a white pickup. Serrano ignored officer’s commands for about seven minutes, then got into the driver’s seat of the truck, closed the door and started the engine, Sparks Police report.

Reno Police tried to get Serrano to turn off the engine and leave the pickup, but 12 minutes later, Serrano drove around a parked car and away from the marked police vehicles to the end of the cul-de-sac, then made a U-turn and turned back toward the officers with both the truck’s headlights and an after-market LED light bar on the roof illuminated, Sparks Police say.

Reno officers continued to ask him to stop, turn off the pick and leave the truck, Sparks Police say. Serrano stopped and revved the engine. Reno officers continued to give commands he comply with officer orders and about two minutes later he began driving toward Reno officers, Sparks Police say. Six police officers fired at him and the truck stopped when it came into contact with the corner of a parked vehicle.

Police took Serrano out of the vehicle and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Serrano was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to

. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.