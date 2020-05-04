Tuesday Web Weather

This week will be mostly sunny, with chilly mornings and very warm afternoons. Expect valley highs to warm into the upper 70s to mid-80s by Friday and the weekend. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 70s fo most of the period. Wind will be a little higher on Wednesday, as a system passes by the north. Otherwise, expect a daily, seasonal, westerly breeze. We could see some clouds next weekend, as a more favorable pattern is possible for a few afternoon showers and T-storms. -Jeff