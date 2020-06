A mobile home is a total loss after an early morning fire in Lockwood.

It started around 4:00 A.M Monday, June 8, on Peri Ranch Road.

According to Joe Curtis, the Storey County Emergency Management Director, the mobile home is unoccupied, though the area is known to attract some homeless.

An RV and some outbuildings were also damaged in the fire and the flames spread to some nearby vegetation.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District assisted with the fight.

The cause is under investigation.