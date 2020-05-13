Moana costumes cheer COVID-19 weary public

A Sparks couple is helping people smile and laugh.

Elizabeth and Eli Maile dress up as Moana and Maui to cheer up people during the COVID-19 pandemic along Los Altos Parkway near Bud Beasley Elementary.

The sound of horse hooves and laughter echo along Los Altos Parkway near Bud Beasley Elementary School as Eli Maile in a Maui costume and his wife Elizabeth in a Moana costume ride horses.

"I love when the people smile," Elizabeth.



"I know," Eli.

A man stops his car, pulls out his camera, and yells with a smile, "I don't see this everyday. I've got to take a picture".

"Did you see that car stop?" Elizabeth.

"Yeah!" Eli.

"And then turn around. That was funny," Elizabeth said while riding her horse.

"Just take a look. Very gorgeous," said onlooker, Priyatosh Ray from the seat of his car.

"We'll laugh when people take pictures and they're trying not to let us see that they're taking pictures. We don't care. That's why were out here," Elizabeth.

A Sparks patrol car stops. An officer greeting Elizabeth, Eli, and a small crowd of onlookers says, "I love that you're doing this. It's cheering people up."

"What's the lesson? What is the take-away? Don't mess with Maui when he's on a break away," sings Eli.

The crowd laughs and joins in on some of the lyrics.

"I just started noticing how hard it was for my family, but for other families too. I just thought, what can I do to make people smile? My husband is actually Tongan and so we like all things Polynesian. I told him, 'I have this idea,'" Elizabeth

"First reaction was why?," he laughingly says with a slightly exhausted and skeptical look on his face.

"I asked if we could do Maui and Moana," Elizabeth.

"I fought her a little bit on it," Eli.

"It took a little convincing," Elizabeth.



"But as we we're getting ready today it was fun. It was fun getting ready just as we were grooming the horses and getting them saddled up and everything," Eli.

"It's a perfect gift for me to give to somebody to make somebody smile. To see that people are actually enjoying, it just makes me so happy right now during this time when things are so difficult for so many people," Elizabeth.

"It's been nice to hang out with her and be silly like this. I love my wife," Eli said with a large cheeky smile.

