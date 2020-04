The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching the Chimney Drive area of Sun Valley for a missing 3-year-old boy.

He was last seen playing the front yard of a home.

He was described as white and wearing a button up green shirt and gray pants and has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

The sheriff's office is using its helicopter, Washoe County Search and Rescue and detectives.

