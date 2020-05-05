Miguel’s Mexican restaurant begins takeout service on Cinco De Mayo

Miguel’s Mexican restaurant will start takeout service at both locations on Tuesday. The restaurant said Cinco De Mayo is the perfect day to start takeout after being closed for nearly two months.

The owner Elmer Figueroa said, “It would be really hard to be closed on Cinco De Mayo.” He said all employees were laid off due to the pandemic.

“To do the takeout at first didn’t seem like a great idea, I didn’t think that would actually make us the money to pay for the utilities,” said Figueroa.

Figueroa said Cinco De Mayo and the entire month of May is one of the busiest times of the year for the restaurant. He understands the restaurant won’t make as much revenue this holiday but is hopeful people will call in and order.

“Twenty to 30% if we do that, of what we normally do on a Cinco de Mayo, I think that would be good if we do that.”

Surrounding businesses like Midtown Eats and Noble Pie Parlor Midtown said Cinco De Mayo is a holiday where Midtown has a lot of foot traffic. The restaurants anticipate fewer sales compared to last year too.

Bar Manager Nicholas Martin with Midtown Eats said, “It’s a pretty packed day, usually start to finish from the afternoon, usually from about 8:00 p.m. at night we stay about pretty full.” Martin added, “We would’ve been planning for a busy day definitely.”

Assistant Manager Brett Masterson added, “We definitely keep a lot of people on staff for a normal Cinco De Mayo, but obviously different circumstance.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

