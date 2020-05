A rollover crash blocked a Midtown intersection Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Sinclair and Moran Streets.

Officers with the Reno Police Department said the driver of a Jeep pulled out in front of a Nissan, causing the Jeep to roll.

The driver of the Nissan ran from the scene, but came back later, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and drugs and alcohol are not a factor.

Police said both drivers were cited.

