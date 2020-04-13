Midtown Bingo launches on Instagram to support local businesses

A chance to have fun, while supporting local businesses.

That's the goal of Midtown Bingo, a new game now available on Instagram.

The Reno Midtown District and Tolles Development Company launched the game as a way to support midtown businesses and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how it works:

Participants will have the opportunity to order take-out/to-go items or support a Midtown District business by following directions on the bingo squares, then documenting their progress on Instagram.

Squares include directions like “Pretended I was having brunch at:” and “Shared an online gift card with a friend from:” allowing users to tag the Midtown businesses they are supporting. Users are directed to www.renomidtowndistrict.com to see a list of participating businesses. Those who complete five in a row will receive a bingo, and be entered into a drawing to win the “Virgina St.” sign that was misprinted late last year, and donated by Councilmember Neoma Jardon.

To qualify, users will need to follow @MidtownDistrictReno and tag them and the Midtown business in their post entries, then private message the completed bingo card to @MidtownDistrictReno. The contest ends May 8, 2020.

For more information about Midtown Bingo, click here.

