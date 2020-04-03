Meat packaging solution adapts to the impact of COVID-19

Hundreds of employees have been laid off, restaurants have closed their doors to the public, and business owners face a very stressful time.

G and S Packaging Solutions has been delivering meat and fish to more than a hundred businesses in our area for nearly 5 years.

With Governor Steve Sisolak’s order that closed many restaurants, Scott Farmer, owner of G & S Packaging Solutions, he said 90% of his business is gone.

“We will probably close April with about a 40,000 dollar loss in profitability,” Farmer stated.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Northern Nevada, at G & S Packaging Solutions they have sliced their larger restaurant portions into smaller family portions to deliver it right to your doorstep.

Due to the global pandemic, many stores have been running very low on several items. This led Farmer to come up with the idea to create a website where families can skip the long lines, avoid the anxiety, and get their protein delivered.

“In the week and a half that we have gone live with the website we have shipped about 165 orders to the consumers,” said Farmer.

The website offers dozens of items, many quality types of meats like bacon and top sirloin are just a few of the bunch.

Workers within Farmer’s facility have adapted to several new roles as the company continues to change, but they are staying united and strong in order to keep their family-run business alive.

“We are definitely not doing this to observe high profits, we are doing this in survival mode like a lot of other companies are,” explained Farmer.

The global pandemic is bringing many family businesses to a breaking point, but Farmer said he isn’t going down without a fight.

