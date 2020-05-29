Meadowood Mall reopens with enhanced safety measures

Meadowood Mall announced it is reopening to the public Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

The mall closed March 19, 2020 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the mall said it is rolling out new safety protocols to keep customers and tenants safe.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Anthony Vail, General Manager at Meadowood Mall.

“We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

The enhanced safety protocol includes the following:

• Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

• Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

• Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

• Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

• Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

• Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

• Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support. We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said Mr. Vail.

To read Meadowood Mall’s COVID-19 Exposure Control Policy, click here.

Meadowood Mall said it also plans to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.

