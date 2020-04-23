McQueen's Aiyuk drafted 25th overall by San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers have made a pair of trades in the NFL draft. They moved down one spot to take defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 and then up six spots to take receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th selection. The picks help the defending NFC champions fill two big holes created last month when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency. Aiyuk had a breakthrough season in 2019 for Arizona State with 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight TDs.

