Maryland man allegedly fires shots into Fernley Comfort Inn

A Maryland man was booked into the Lyon County jail Tuesday after he allegedly fired shots at Comfort Inn and Suites in Fernley.

Deputies responded to the motel at 800 Mesa Drive Tuesday at about 2:36 p.m on a report of shots fired and found shell casings in the parking lot and bullet holes in the walls and broken windows.

A Comfort Inn employee told deputies that a white van had been parked near where deputies found shell casings and then the white van returned, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies talked to the driver, he was nervous and sweated heavily, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies asked him to get out of the vehicle, he drove off and deputies chased. He stopped in the desert west of Fernley and detectives involved in the pursuit found him and arrested him.

They arrested Joshua Sean Graham, 29, on a felony charge of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and he was held on $5,000 bail.

The investigation turned up four slugs in Comfort Inn rooms but no one was injured.

“Although some of the hotel rooms were rented out, thankfully they were all unoccupied when the shooting took place,” the sheriff’s office said.

