Many people still unable to get unemployment insurance

James Tucker of Reno says he lost his job 10 weeks ago because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and is still unable to get unemployment benefits through Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

He's going on more than 10 weeks without a check from work or unemployment insurance.

Tucker says he lost his job as a cashier clerk at a small downtown Reno club because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says filing for unemployment insurance has been hard.

"James you told me that you received the stimulus check on April 15th. Have you received any other payments since being let go on March 17th?" asked KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor Noah Bond.

"None at all," Tucker.

"James what kind of impact has not receiving this money had on your life?" Bond.

"I'm going through sleepless nights. I have high anxiety attacks. Panic attacks to the point I have to either scream or get out of the apartment." Tucker.

DETR's website is sending Tucker a message on his application. It reads, "Your claims must be reviewed by DETR, please contact the telephone claims center to submit your claim."

"James, can you tell me how often you're calling DETR to try and get some help?" Bond.

"I call Monday through Friday starting at 8 o'clock," Tucker.

"I make about ten to fifteen calls," Tucker.

"Have you talked with a human being yet?" Bond.

"None," Tucker.

"What is the specific reason for the hang up at this point? What do you know?" Bond.

"I don't know anything that's why I'm so anxious. I still owe the rent. I don't want to get in too deep where I can't pay it back."

I've had to put certain bills on hold on the back burner because I can't pay them and that's stressful. I've never had to do that before," Tucker.

At this point Tucker says he doesn't know what else to do so for now he'll keep calling until he gets the help he says he desperately needs.

He says he will run out of his money in a month if he doesn't get the help he needs.

