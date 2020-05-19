Manogue's Scolari, grandson of Chris Ault, ready to run with Wolf Pack in 2021

Manogue's senior-to-be quarterback Drew Scolari has committed to join the Nevada football team in 2021, a Wolf Pack program his grandfather Chris Ault helped build as a player, coach and athletic director.

"That's what I group up around, that's what I saw. I always wanted to play for the Wolf Pack," said Scolari, a two-time regional champion with the Miners."To be able to do it on the field that has my Grandpa's name on it will be special for me and my family."

As he crafted his own football career, Scolari says his legendary grandfather never put pressure on him. And the star athlete and student isn't putting pressure on himself, either.

"'Oh no, I'm living in his shadow'. It's never been anything like that for me," said Scolari. "It's been, 'what I can do to make it even greater?' 'What can I do to put myself out there and make it better?'"

Scolari, who is wishfully hoping his senior season with Manogue isn't affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is the first local recruit to accept a scholarship from Jay Norvell and his staff. Scolari says the relationship he created with Norvell and offensive coordinator Matt Mumme played a big part in his commitment.

"I know that program will have my back," said Scolari. "So I'll have their back and do the best I can in whatever role that is."

His coach at Manogue, Ernie Howren, thinks Nevada's getting a total package in Scolari.

"He's the kind of guy you want at quarterback," said Howren. "The guy has a memory like a computer. He remembers everything we talk about and puts it out there on the field."

Scolari, who carries a 4.0+ grade point average and plans to study engineering, hopes to be make an impact on and off the field once he arrives on campus.

"My grandpa, my parents, Coach Howren, every role model I've had in my life have been good people," said Scolari. "That's what I aspire to be. Not just a good football player, but a good person. Someone people can talk to and depend on. I think that's super important."

