Manogue's Scolari gives Norvell first local commitment

Friday was a first in the Jay Norvell era as head coach of the Nevada Wolf Pack football team.

Bishop Manogue quarterback Drew Scolari became the first local scholarship commit to announce he plans to run with the Pack.

Scolari is the grandson of legendary Nevada head coach Chris Ault.

The Miners signal caller is wrapping up his junior year with Manogue. He will play his senior season and then join Nevada for its 2021 campaign.

Scolari has led Manogue to back-to-back Northern Regional Championships. He helped the Miners reach the state title game in 2018.

