Manogue grad, 10-year MLB veteran Jepsen helps create CupCheck outdoor game

After 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, Manogue graduate Kevin Jepsen is back in Reno and working on a new venture - an action-packed game perfect for the beach, park, tailgate or just your backyard.

CupCheck started as an improvised game with PVC pipes, cups and a frisbee, similar to 'Polish Horseshoes.' Jepsen and his MLB peers would play it on off days.

"Sweet we have a game that's ours," said Jepsen. reminising on the game's humble beginnings on the beach in LA. "Nobody else has it. This is awesome."

But once they set up their game, nameless at the time, at a NASCAR race in Phoenix, things changed. Onlookers flocked to them, showing immense interest in the unique competition.

"Let's throw a dart up and see if we can get this thing and make it," said Jepsen.

With Jepsen leading the way, nine other Major League players joined him in creating CupCheck, what they're branding as 'The Ultimate Game of Disc Throwing Skill.' It includes two poles, with cups positioned on top, a player (or two) on each side and a frisbee.

"You can score with the disc going through. The cups knock off and hit the ground, you get points on offense," explained Jepsen. "But the defense can score by catching a cup (with one hand) and keeping the offense off the board."

It's got some glowing, all-star reviews.

"Mike Trout came over and played in the backyard and loves it," said Jepsen, mentioning his former teammate and the consensus best player in pro baseball. "It's action on both ends, cups are flying, guys are rolling around in the dirt."

Given the baseball background of its creators, CupCheck is a fitting name. It's heard in clubhouses and on diamonds across the country.

"We just want to make sure you're wearing the appropriate equipment when you're playing baseball, so you don't get hurt," said Jepsen, with a smirk.

In a perfect pairing, CupCheck has connected with the Testicular Cancer Society to help fight the most common cancer in males from age 15 to 35.

"There's been some guys in the major leagues who've had testicular cancer and survived it," said Jepsen. "We figured it was a great fit."

