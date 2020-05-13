Man who wore KKK hood in California store won't face charges

Citing free speech protections, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will not seek charges against a man who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood in a supermarket.

After being confronted by store employees, the man removed the hood, completed his purchase and left the store. (Source: Tiam Tellez)

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the department announced the decision Monday after an investigation, a review of criminal statutes and consultation with prosecutors.

The unidentified man wore the hood in a store in Santee on May 2, a day after the county required face coverings in public.

The department said the man expressed frustration over the COVID-19 pandemic but the hood was not intended as a racial statement. The department added that the community was “rightfully disgusted.”

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The San Diego Union-Tribune.)

For the full story, click here.