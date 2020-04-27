Man stabbed after breaking into Reno home

A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a man's bedroom and attacked him.

The incident happened Sunday night, April 26, 2020.

Police say 33-year-old James Sevier broke into a home in the 700 block of West Golden Valley Road, and attacked a man inside.

Authorities say the victim grabbed a knife off his nightstand and stabbed Sevier in self-defense.

Sevier was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested for battery.

Police say the victim sustained some head injuries.

